Elitium (EUM) Price Reaches $0.83 on Major Exchanges

Elitium (EUM) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One Elitium coin can now be bought for $0.83 or 0.00003567 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Elitium has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. Elitium has a total market cap of $23.21 million and approximately $545,488.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Elitium alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,310.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003859 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004334 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002193 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00129450 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00034893 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00067011 BTC.

Elitium Profile

EUM is a coin. It launched on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,915,379 coins. The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io. The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium. Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elitium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elitium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.