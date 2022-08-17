Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Shares Up 2.6% on Insider Buying Activity

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $320.58 and last traded at $318.42. 57,736 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,584,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $310.31.

Specifically, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,114,591 shares of company stock worth $355,690,328 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.00.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $302.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $315.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.52.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,213,765,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,358,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,838,000 after buying an additional 3,242,548 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,358,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,760 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,839,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2,999.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,621,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,368 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

