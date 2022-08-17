Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Short Interest Update

Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,703,900 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the July 15th total of 1,956,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 165.4 days.

OTCMKTS ELEEF traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 940 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,991. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.96 and a 200 day moving average of $10.22. Element Fleet Management has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $13.76.

A number of analysts recently commented on ELEEF shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Element Fleet Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. CIBC upgraded Element Fleet Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

