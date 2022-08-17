eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the July 15th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 471,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on eHealth from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on eHealth from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on eHealth from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on eHealth from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on eHealth to $8.50 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.31.

eHealth Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ EHTH traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.85. The stock had a trading volume of 352,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,023. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.99. The firm has a market cap of $241.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.27. eHealth has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $47.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.67.

Institutional Trading of eHealth

eHealth ( NASDAQ:EHTH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $50.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.89 million. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 15.24% and a negative net margin of 33.56%. The business’s revenue was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that eHealth will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in eHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of eHealth by 203.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of eHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of eHealth by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

