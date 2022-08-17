Edgeless (EDG) Price Down 27.4% Over Last Week

Edgeless (EDG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Edgeless has a total market cap of $2.20 million and $6.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Edgeless has traded down 27.4% against the dollar. One Edgeless coin can now be bought for about $0.0180 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,340.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003837 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004281 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004325 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002191 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00129369 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00034868 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00066764 BTC.

Edgeless Coin Profile

EDG is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Edgeless

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

