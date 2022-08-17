Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Short Interest Down 12.8% in July

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,980,000 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the July 15th total of 8,000,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Ecopetrol

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Ecopetrol by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Ecopetrol by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Ecopetrol by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

Ecopetrol Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE EC traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $10.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,102,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,031. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Ecopetrol has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $19.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.80.

Ecopetrol Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were given a $0.797 dividend. This represents a yield of 19.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 28th. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.32%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.