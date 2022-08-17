Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) Short Interest Down 6.8% in July

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,378,300 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the July 15th total of 2,550,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 97.9 days.
Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ECAOF opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average is $0.42. Eco has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $0.60.
Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (ECAOF)
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.