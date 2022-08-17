Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) Short Interest Down 6.8% in July

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,378,300 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the July 15th total of 2,550,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 97.9 days.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ECAOF opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average is $0.42. Eco has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $0.60.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Company Profile

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties in the Republic of Namibia and Co-Operative Republic of Guyana. It operates through two segments, Oil and Gas Exploration, and Renewable Energy.

