ECN Capital Corp. Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for ECN Capital in a report issued on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for ECN Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.51 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for ECN Capital’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ECN. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$8.65.

Shares of ECN Capital stock opened at C$7.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.26. ECN Capital has a 12-month low of C$4.60 and a 12-month high of C$12.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.01.

In other ECN Capital news, Director Karen Lynne Martin bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$88,363.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,655 shares in the company, valued at C$598,839.44.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

