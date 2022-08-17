Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Saturna Capital CORP acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth about $348,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth about $356,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $515,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 158,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

Eaton Stock Up 0.4 %

In other Eaton news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Eaton news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,577.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,783 shares of company stock worth $2,376,871 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $153.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.57.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 56.15%.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Read More

