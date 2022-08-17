Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,390,000 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the July 15th total of 7,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days. Currently, 12.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Eastman Kodak

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Eastman Kodak during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Eastman Kodak during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 471.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Eastman Kodak during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.78% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Kodak Stock Performance

Shares of KODK stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $6.98. 2,526,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,687. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.69 million, a PE ratio of 139.60 and a beta of 4.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Eastman Kodak has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $7.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eastman Kodak Company Profile

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KODK. TheStreet downgraded Eastman Kodak from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Kodak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

