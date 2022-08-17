Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Purchased by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 68.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 23,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 9,363 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at $538,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 8.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 41,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.0% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of EMN opened at $101.91 on Wednesday. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $84.95 and a 1-year high of $129.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.72. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Eastman Chemical to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.07.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

