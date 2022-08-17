Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Trading 2.2% Higher

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.02 and last traded at $14.92. 4,136 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,335,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Earthstone Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Earthstone Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Earthstone Energy Trading Up 2.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.26.

Insider Activity

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.19. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $472.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 426.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 26,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $288,758.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 439,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,851,789.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 26,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $288,758.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 439,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,851,789.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay Frederick Joliat purchased 20,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.66 per share, for a total transaction of $235,963.42. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 40.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Earthstone Energy by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Earthstone Energy by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

Featured Articles

