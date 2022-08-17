Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Acquired by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,612 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,627 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.17% of Eagle Materials worth $8,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 453.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 540,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,961,000 after purchasing an additional 442,802 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 625,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,442,000 after buying an additional 238,048 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,343,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,714,000 after purchasing an additional 65,753 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 851.9% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 68,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,845,000 after purchasing an additional 61,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 249.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 76,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,694,000 after purchasing an additional 54,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eagle Materials news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 1,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $201,354.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,922.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 1,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $201,354.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,922.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 2,856 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total transaction of $374,193.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,799.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,776 shares of company stock worth $2,214,229 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eagle Materials Stock Down 1.6 %

EXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens reduced their price target on Eagle Materials to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Eagle Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.09.

Shares of EXP stock traded down $2.21 on Wednesday, reaching $133.54. 2,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,892. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.29 and a 200-day moving average of $126.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $105.34 and a one year high of $169.15.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.68 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.37%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

