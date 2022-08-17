DynaResource (OTCMKTS:DYNR) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.80

DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.80 and traded as low as $1.29. DynaResource shares last traded at $2.26, with a volume of 2,000 shares trading hands.

DynaResource Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1.81.

About DynaResource

(Get Rating)

DynaResource, Inc acquires, invests in, explores, and develops precious and base metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. Its flagship property is the San Jose de Gracia property comprising 33 concessions covering approximately 9,920 hectares located in the northern Sinaloa State, Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DynaResource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DynaResource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.