Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.04

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.04 and traded as high as C$3.27. Dynacor Group shares last traded at C$3.25, with a volume of 34,147 shares trading hands.

Dynacor Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$122.22 million and a PE ratio of 6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.14.

Dynacor Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0083 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Dynacor Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.83%.

About Dynacor Group

Dynacor Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds interest in the Tumipampa property covering an area of 7,027 hectares located in Peru. In addition, it holds 100% interest in the greenfield Anta silver/gold/copper exploration project located in Southern Peru.

