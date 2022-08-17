Dvision Network (DVI) Price Tops $0.0792 on Exchanges

Dvision Network (DVI) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Dvision Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0792 or 0.00000339 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dvision Network has a total market capitalization of $30.32 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Dvision Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dvision Network has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Dvision Network

Dvision Network (DVI) is a coin. Dvision Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 382,696,290 coins. Dvision Network’s official website is dvision.network. Dvision Network’s official Twitter account is @Dvision_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dvision Network’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=Network.

Dvision Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dvision Network is a new VR content ecosystem that is based on blockchain technology. Dvision Network presents a new virtual reality world, where humanity can lead an affluent life, at the very centre of the ICT based fourth industrial revolution. “

