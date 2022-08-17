DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd cut its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 35,133 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $5,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 27,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 249,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,106,000 after buying an additional 26,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First American Bank now owns 42,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 2.1 %

DD traded down $1.32 on Wednesday, reaching $61.36. 45,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,644,286. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.17 and its 200-day moving average is $67.02. The company has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.56 and a twelve month high of $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.55.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Featured Articles

