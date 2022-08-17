Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 223,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,485 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $24,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,487 shares in the company, valued at $12,885,511.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total value of $173,820.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $46,708.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares in the company, valued at $12,885,511.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,234 shares of company stock worth $903,241 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Duke Energy stock opened at $112.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $95.48 and a 52 week high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 81.38%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

