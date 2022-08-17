DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Short Interest Up 7.4% in July

DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 573,900 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the July 15th total of 534,300 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 340,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
DSS Stock Down 1.3 %
DSS stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.40. 167,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,995. DSS has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.56.
In related news, Director William Wai Leung Wu acquired 72,600 shares of DSS stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.41 per share, with a total value of $29,766.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,000 shares in the company, valued at $46,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 94,349 shares of company stock worth $38,198 in the last three months. 31.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
DSS, Inc operates in the product packaging, biotechnology, direct, commercial lending, securities and investment management, alternative trading, digital transformation, secure living, and alternative energy businesses worldwide. It manufactures, markets, and sells custom folding cartons, mailers, photo sleeves, and 3-dimensional direct mail solutions; and markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products.
