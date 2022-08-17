DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Short Interest Up 7.4% in July

DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 573,900 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the July 15th total of 534,300 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 340,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

DSS Stock Down 1.3 %

DSS stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.40. 167,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,995. DSS has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Get DSS alerts:

Insider Activity at DSS

In related news, Director William Wai Leung Wu acquired 72,600 shares of DSS stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.41 per share, with a total value of $29,766.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,000 shares in the company, valued at $46,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 94,349 shares of company stock worth $38,198 in the last three months. 31.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DSS

About DSS

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DSS stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of DSS, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:DSS Get Rating ) by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.19% of DSS worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 39.04% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

DSS, Inc operates in the product packaging, biotechnology, direct, commercial lending, securities and investment management, alternative trading, digital transformation, secure living, and alternative energy businesses worldwide. It manufactures, markets, and sells custom folding cartons, mailers, photo sleeves, and 3-dimensional direct mail solutions; and markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DSS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.