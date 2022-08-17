Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Insider Acquires C$293,401.50 in Stock

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UNGet Rating) insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$19.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$293,401.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,563,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$108,829,912.27.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, August 12th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 9,300 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$19.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$184,811.46.
  • On Wednesday, August 10th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 10,400 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$19.84 per share, with a total value of C$206,324.56.
  • On Friday, August 5th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust purchased 15,000 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$19.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$295,362.00.
  • On Friday, July 29th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust purchased 9,100 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$20.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$185,337.88.
  • On Monday, July 18th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 10,500 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$19.07 per share, with a total value of C$200,245.50.
  • On Friday, July 15th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 12,500 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$18.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$233,657.50.
  • On Wednesday, July 13th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust purchased 28,500 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$18.94 per share, with a total value of C$539,915.40.
  • On Monday, July 11th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 20,000 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$19.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$383,862.00.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Performance

Shares of TSE D.UN opened at C$20.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$19.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.69. The stock has a market cap of C$941.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1-year low of C$18.52 and a 1-year high of C$30.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on D.UN. Cormark decreased their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$20.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.25 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.56.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

