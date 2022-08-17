Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Insider Acquires C$293,401.50 in Stock

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$19.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$293,401.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,563,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$108,829,912.27.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 12th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 9,300 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$19.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$184,811.46.
- On Wednesday, August 10th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 10,400 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$19.84 per share, with a total value of C$206,324.56.
- On Friday, August 5th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust purchased 15,000 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$19.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$295,362.00.
- On Friday, July 29th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust purchased 9,100 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$20.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$185,337.88.
- On Monday, July 18th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 10,500 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$19.07 per share, with a total value of C$200,245.50.
- On Friday, July 15th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 12,500 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$18.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$233,657.50.
- On Wednesday, July 13th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust purchased 28,500 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$18.94 per share, with a total value of C$539,915.40.
- On Monday, July 11th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 20,000 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$19.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$383,862.00.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Performance
Shares of TSE D.UN opened at C$20.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$19.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.69. The stock has a market cap of C$941.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1-year low of C$18.52 and a 1-year high of C$30.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70.
About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.
