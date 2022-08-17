Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Insider Acquires C$293,401.50 in Stock

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$19.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$293,401.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,563,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$108,829,912.27.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 12th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 9,300 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$19.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$184,811.46.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 10,400 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$19.84 per share, with a total value of C$206,324.56.

On Friday, August 5th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust purchased 15,000 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$19.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$295,362.00.

On Friday, July 29th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust purchased 9,100 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$20.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$185,337.88.

On Monday, July 18th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 10,500 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$19.07 per share, with a total value of C$200,245.50.

On Friday, July 15th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 12,500 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$18.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$233,657.50.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust purchased 28,500 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$18.94 per share, with a total value of C$539,915.40.

On Monday, July 11th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 20,000 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$19.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$383,862.00.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Performance

Shares of TSE D.UN opened at C$20.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$19.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.69. The stock has a market cap of C$941.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1-year low of C$18.52 and a 1-year high of C$30.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on D.UN. Cormark decreased their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$20.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.25 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.56.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

