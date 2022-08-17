Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.39

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.39 and traded as low as C$12.87. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst shares last traded at C$12.99, with a volume of 342,197 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on DIR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.50 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.75 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.25.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$12.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.28 billion and a PE ratio of 3.42.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

Further Reading

