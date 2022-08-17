DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Upgraded to Buy by Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
DKNG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DraftKings from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on DraftKings from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.39.
DraftKings Stock Performance
Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $20.66 on Wednesday. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $64.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.97 and a 200-day moving average of $16.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 2.03.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DraftKings
About DraftKings
DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.
