DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Upgraded to Buy by Roth Capital

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2022

Roth Capital upgraded shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNGGet Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DraftKings from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on DraftKings from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.39.

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $20.66 on Wednesday. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $64.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.97 and a 200-day moving average of $16.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 2.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DraftKings

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $499,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in DraftKings by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 11,185 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in DraftKings by 1,067.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 17,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 16,005 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. 33.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DraftKings

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.