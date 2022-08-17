DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Upgraded to Buy by Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DraftKings from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on DraftKings from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.39.

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $20.66 on Wednesday. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $64.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.97 and a 200-day moving average of $16.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 2.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DraftKings

About DraftKings

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $499,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in DraftKings by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 11,185 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in DraftKings by 1,067.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 17,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 16,005 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. 33.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

