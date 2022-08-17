Dora Factory One Day Volume Reaches $2.66 Million (DORA)

Dora Factory (DORA) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last seven days, Dora Factory has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One Dora Factory coin can now be purchased for $2.60 or 0.00010823 BTC on exchanges. Dora Factory has a market capitalization of $11.46 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,064.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004156 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004155 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004200 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002125 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00128790 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00035744 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00067771 BTC.

Dora Factory Profile

Dora Factory is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,401,207 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory.

Buying and Selling Dora Factory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

