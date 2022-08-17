Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the July 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 396,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Donaldson Stock Performance

Shares of DCI stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.46. 236,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.55. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.26. Donaldson has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $69.35.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $853.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Donaldson will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 36.65%.

In other Donaldson news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $382,248.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,010.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Donaldson

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Donaldson by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Donaldson by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DCI. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Donaldson from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Donaldson from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Donaldson from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

About Donaldson

(Get Rating)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.