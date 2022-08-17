Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,353,500 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the July 15th total of 1,535,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 423.0 days.

Shares of CWXZF stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $4.89. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,500. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average of $5.66. Doman Building Materials Group has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $7.13.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of Doman Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James downgraded Doman Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Doman Building Materials Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.92.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

