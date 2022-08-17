DOGGY (DOGGY) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.93 Million

DOGGY (DOGGY) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One DOGGY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DOGGY has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. DOGGY has a market cap of $1.93 million and approximately $442,059.00 worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004230 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002331 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001588 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00013586 BTC.
About DOGGY
DOGGY’s total supply is 4,040,632,397 coins.
