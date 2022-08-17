Dogecoin Price Tops $0.0803 on Top Exchanges (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0803 or 0.00000344 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a market cap of $10.66 billion and approximately $1.03 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00022692 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.31 or 0.00258175 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000908 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000968 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000392 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 54.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

