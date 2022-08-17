DODO (DODO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $17.67 Million

DODO (DODO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 17th. One DODO coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000683 BTC on exchanges. DODO has a market cap of $17.67 million and $9.16 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DODO has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DODO Coin Profile

DODO is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here. DODO’s official website is dodoex.io. The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx.

Buying and Selling DODO

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

