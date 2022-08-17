Dock (DOCK) Achieves Market Cap of $19.82 Million

Dock (DOCK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Dock coin can currently be bought for $0.0248 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dock has a total market capitalization of $19.82 million and $3.45 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dock has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dock alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,002.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004167 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00182510 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004166 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004186 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002130 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00128875 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00035583 BTC.

About Dock

DOCK is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 869,619,709 coins and its circulating supply is 800,562,420 coins. Dock’s official website is dock.io. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dock Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.