DMScript (DMST) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.00

DMScript (DMST) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 17th. Over the last week, DMScript has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One DMScript coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. DMScript has a market capitalization of $36,369.41 and $4.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004265 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001582 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002296 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00013544 BTC.
About DMScript
DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here. DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com.
DMScript Coin Trading
