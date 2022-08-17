district0x (DNT) Price Down 6% Over Last Week

district0x (DNT) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. district0x has a market capitalization of $30.86 million and approximately $2.64 million worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, district0x has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. One district0x coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0514 or 0.00000220 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,427.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004268 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003844 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004313 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002182 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00128521 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00034823 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00066424 BTC.

About district0x

district0x is a coin. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for district0x is /r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for district0x is district0x.io.

Buying and Selling district0x

According to CryptoCompare, “District0x Network is a collective of decentralized marketplaces and communities, hereafter referred to as districts. Districts exist as decentralized autonomous organizations on the district0x Network, built upon a standard open source framework comprised of Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries, hereafter referred to as d0xINFRA. d0xINFRA provides districts with the core functionalities required to operate an online market or community. The district0x Network Token can be used to signal what districts should be built and deployed by the district0x Project team and can be staked to gain access to voting rights in any district on the district0x Network. “

