Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wealthstream Advisors Inc.

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises 2.4% of Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $48,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 447.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock traded down $0.92 on Wednesday, reaching $54.92. 202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,991. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.94. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.42 and a twelve month high of $64.34.

