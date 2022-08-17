Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Sold by Cladis Investment Advisory LLC

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAS. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,902,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 41.8% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 116,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 34,478 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 151,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 56.3% in the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.09. The stock had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,991. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.94. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.42 and a 1 year high of $64.34.

