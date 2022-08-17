DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.74-$0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $564.00 million-$568.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $566.32 million. DigitalOcean also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.22-$0.23 EPS.

DigitalOcean Stock Down 1.1 %

DOCN stock opened at $48.15 on Wednesday. DigitalOcean has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $133.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.98. The company has a quick ratio of 16.59, a current ratio of 16.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $133.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.48 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

DOCN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on DigitalOcean from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of DigitalOcean from a buy rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered DigitalOcean from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.70.

In related news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 14,107 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $705,208.93. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 282,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,099,579.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,717 shares of company stock worth $1,626,253 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 113.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,461,000 after purchasing an additional 224,357 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

