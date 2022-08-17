DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Upgraded at OTR Global

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DKS. Bank of America reduced their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.88.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of DKS stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $111.20. The company had a trading volume of 15,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,786. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $63.45 and a 12-month high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.17 and a 200-day moving average of $95.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.42. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $101,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,915.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director William J. Colombo bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.99 per share, with a total value of $404,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,003 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,622.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $101,484.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,915.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,582 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,659 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,971 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $11,151,000 after buying an additional 27,981 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth $805,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,308 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $8,890,000 after acquiring an additional 15,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Articles

