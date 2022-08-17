Diamond Price Down 2.4% Over Last Week (DMD)

Diamond (DMD) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 17th. Over the last seven days, Diamond has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. Diamond has a total market cap of $8.28 million and $11,848.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Diamond coin can currently be bought for $2.24 or 0.00009545 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Diamond alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001546 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00064604 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Diamond Coin Profile

Diamond (CRYPTO:DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,703,279 coins. The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.