DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Short Interest Up 10.7% in July

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,600 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the July 15th total of 48,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 136,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

In related news, major shareholder Koch Thomas Von bought 207,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $276,605.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,855,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,798,249.91. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 387.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 46,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 620.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.84. 28,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,430. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $4.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.28.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DMAC. Oppenheimer cut DiaMedica Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase 2 REDUX trial for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase 2/3 REMEDY2 trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

