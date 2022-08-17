Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.17

Diamcor Mining Inc. (CVE:DMI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 41025 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Diamcor Mining Stock Up 2.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 617.97. The stock has a market cap of C$21.66 million and a PE ratio of -4.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.25.

About Diamcor Mining

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

