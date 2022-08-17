Deutsche Post (ETR:DPW) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Deutsche Post AG (ETR:DPW – Get Rating) shares were down 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as €39.91 ($40.72) and last traded at €40.01 ($40.83). Approximately 2,420,308 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €40.57 ($41.40).

Deutsche Post Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of €37.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of €41.13. The firm has a market cap of $49.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.06.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

