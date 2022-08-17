Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Price Target to $30.00

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 115.36% from the company’s previous close.
AST SpaceMobile Price Performance
ASTS opened at $13.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.58 and a beta of 0.84. AST SpaceMobile has a 12 month low of $4.84 and a 12 month high of $14.25. The company has a quick ratio of 11.83, a current ratio of 11.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.73.
AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AST SpaceMobile had a negative return on equity of 15.14% and a negative net margin of 68.97%. The business had revenue of $2.39 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
AST SpaceMobile Company Profile
AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AST SpaceMobile (ASTS)
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.