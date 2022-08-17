Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Price Target to $30.00

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 115.36% from the company’s previous close.

ASTS opened at $13.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.58 and a beta of 0.84. AST SpaceMobile has a 12 month low of $4.84 and a 12 month high of $14.25. The company has a quick ratio of 11.83, a current ratio of 11.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.73.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AST SpaceMobile had a negative return on equity of 15.14% and a negative net margin of 68.97%. The business had revenue of $2.39 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 132.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 716,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,496,000 after acquiring an additional 408,542 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $515,000. Once Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 60.3% in the second quarter. Once Capital Management LLC now owns 211,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 79,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 246.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 77,563 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter worth about $602,000. Institutional investors own 24.84% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

