Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on Watsco (NYSE:WSO)

Equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

WSO has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Watsco from $208.00 to $204.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Watsco from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $350.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.75.

Shares of NYSE WSO traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $304.39. 273,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,327. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.93. Watsco has a 12 month low of $220.68 and a 12 month high of $318.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Watsco will post 14.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Watsco news, Director Cesar L. Alvarez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total value of $1,014,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 13.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,782,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,152,405,000 after acquiring an additional 105,646 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,325,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,013,220,000 after acquiring an additional 14,122 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,171,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $518,696,000 after acquiring an additional 102,460 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Watsco by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,715,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $409,638,000 after purchasing an additional 152,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Watsco by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,841,000 after purchasing an additional 41,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

