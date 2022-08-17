Desjardins Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) – Investment analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Stantec in a research note issued on Thursday, August 11th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.99 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.98. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stantec’s current full-year earnings is $3.39 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stantec’s FY2023 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Stantec from C$80.00 to C$74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$74.82.

Shares of TSE STN opened at C$64.60 on Monday. Stantec has a twelve month low of C$53.12 and a twelve month high of C$73.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$58.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$60.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.15 billion and a PE ratio of 37.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. Stantec’s payout ratio is 39.88%.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

