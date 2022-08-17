Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:DDF)

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0582 per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund stock opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.87. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.29 and a twelve month high of $11.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDF. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 18.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 12.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 26.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. 4.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc It is managed by Delaware Management Company. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

