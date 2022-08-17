Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:DDF)

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0582 per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th.
Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years.
Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund stock opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.87. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.29 and a twelve month high of $11.94.
Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile
Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc It is managed by Delaware Management Company. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
