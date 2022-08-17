Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:DEX)

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.5% annually over the last three years.

Get Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund stock opened at $8.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.73 and a 200 day moving average of $8.38. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $10.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 6,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.74 per share, with a total value of $50,766.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,144,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,861,270.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 4.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 14.4% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 57,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 19.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 11,776 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 7.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 114,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 8,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 396,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 11,385 shares in the last quarter.

About Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund

(Get Rating)

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.