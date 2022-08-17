DeFiner Hits Market Capitalization of $2.57 Million (FIN)

DeFiner (FIN) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. DeFiner has a total market cap of $2.57 million and $56,062.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFiner coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DeFiner has traded down 30.3% against the dollar.

DeFiner Profile

DeFiner is a coin. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,204,590 coins. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeFiner is definer.org.

DeFiner Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

