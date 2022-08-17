Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Cutler Investment Counsel LLC

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises 3.1% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $22,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2,797.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 181,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,220,000 after acquiring an additional 175,195 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $590,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,404,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $708,000. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.4 %

DE traded down $5.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $364.85. 23,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $111.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $364.12. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $446.76.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 23.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $452.00 to $416.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $393.00 price target on Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

