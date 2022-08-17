Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the July 15th total of 2,800,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Citigroup raised Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $435.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $417.00 to $388.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.00.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $3.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $366.38. 49,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,025. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $446.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $322.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $364.12.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.16. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 23.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deere & Company

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

