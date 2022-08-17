DEEPSPACE Price Hits $0.0463 on Top Exchanges (DPS)

DEEPSPACE (DPS) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. In the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. One DEEPSPACE coin can now be purchased for $0.0463 or 0.00000198 BTC on major exchanges. DEEPSPACE has a market capitalization of $2.45 million and $20,005.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00013398 BTC.

About DEEPSPACE

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame. DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DEEPSPACE Coin Trading

