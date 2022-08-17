Decentral Games (DG) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $944,193.00

Decentral Games (DG) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Over the last week, Decentral Games has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Decentral Games has a total market capitalization of $40.46 million and $944,193.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentral Games coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0728 or 0.00000304 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Decentral Games alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004179 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002344 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00037125 BTC.

Decentral Games Coin Profile

Decentral Games was first traded on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 556,007,453 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games.

Decentral Games Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentral Games should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentral Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decentral Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentral Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.