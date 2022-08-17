DAOstack (GEN) Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DAOstack (GEN) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $392,462.74 and approximately $101.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOstack coin can now be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DAOstack has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,370.05 or 0.99876491 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00050401 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00025939 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000044 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004268 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001415 BTC.

DAOstack Coin Profile

GEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DAOstack Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

